1936 ~ 2019
HUNTINGTON - Connie Childs Christensen passed away surrounded by her loving family, and holding a cherished Lego placed in her hand by one of her beloved grandchildren, on May 21, 2019.
Connie was born on October 27, 1936, in Spring Canyon, Utah, a part of the state that remained close to her heart. She was the only daughter of Owen Childs and Regina Andersen Childs. She married the love of her life Leon Evan Christensen on November 6, 1956. They were sealed in the Salt Lake temple on December 13, 1957.
Connie and Leon enjoyed camping, riding motorcycles, square-dancing and leading scout troops. Nothing made Connie happier than being with her family. O.k. if we are honest, it is the grandchildren and great-grandchildren that really made her heart sing.
Connie was a devoted "crafter." She loved to sew, knit, scrapbook, make ceramics and create holiday related displays. We don't know which she enjoyed more, making the treasures or giving them to loved ones. She had a great sense of humor and loved to joke around, but even she would agree that she would always mess up the punch line of a joke, which just made everyone laugh even more.
Connie is survived by her husband Leon Christensen, Huntington; three sons, Steven Christensen, Coalville, Utah, Todd Christensen, Salt Lake City, Utah, Andrew (Samantha) Christensen, Hoytsville, Utah; three daughters, LeeAnn (Jordan) Diamond, Salt Lake City, UT, Vicki (Bree Ashworth) Martin, Riverside, California, Jill Jacobsen, Portland, Oregon; 10 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Dean Childs and Brent Childs; son-in-law, Norman (Rusty) Jacobsen; great-grandson, Levi Porter.
Funeral services and visitation will be held at the Huntington Stake Center. The visitation will occur Thursday, May 30, 2019 from 6:00-7:00 p.m. and one hour prior to the funeral service held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, May 31, 2019. Graveside service and internment will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Elysian Burial Gardens, 1075 East 4580 South, Millcreek, UT, 84117. Arrangements entrusted to Mitchell Funeral Home of Price where friends are always welcome daily and may share memories of Connie online at www.mitchellfuneralhome.net.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on May 26, 2019