Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mitchell Funeral Home Inc
233 E Main St
Price, UT 84501
(435) 637-2668
Visitation
Thursday, May 30, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Huntington Stake Center
Visitation
Friday, May 31, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Huntington Stake Center
Funeral service
Friday, May 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Huntington Stake Center
Graveside service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
1:00 PM
Elysian Burial Gardens
1075 East 4580 South
Millcreek, UT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Connie Christensen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Connie Childs Christensen


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Connie Childs Christensen Obituary
1936 ~ 2019
HUNTINGTON - Connie Childs Christensen passed away surrounded by her loving family, and holding a cherished Lego placed in her hand by one of her beloved grandchildren, on May 21, 2019.
Connie was born on October 27, 1936, in Spring Canyon, Utah, a part of the state that remained close to her heart. She was the only daughter of Owen Childs and Regina Andersen Childs. She married the love of her life Leon Evan Christensen on November 6, 1956. They were sealed in the Salt Lake temple on December 13, 1957.
Connie and Leon enjoyed camping, riding motorcycles, square-dancing and leading scout troops. Nothing made Connie happier than being with her family. O.k. if we are honest, it is the grandchildren and great-grandchildren that really made her heart sing.
Connie was a devoted "crafter." She loved to sew, knit, scrapbook, make ceramics and create holiday related displays. We don't know which she enjoyed more, making the treasures or giving them to loved ones. She had a great sense of humor and loved to joke around, but even she would agree that she would always mess up the punch line of a joke, which just made everyone laugh even more.
Connie is survived by her husband Leon Christensen, Huntington; three sons, Steven Christensen, Coalville, Utah, Todd Christensen, Salt Lake City, Utah, Andrew (Samantha) Christensen, Hoytsville, Utah; three daughters, LeeAnn (Jordan) Diamond, Salt Lake City, UT, Vicki (Bree Ashworth) Martin, Riverside, California, Jill Jacobsen, Portland, Oregon; 10 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Dean Childs and Brent Childs; son-in-law, Norman (Rusty) Jacobsen; great-grandson, Levi Porter.
Funeral services and visitation will be held at the Huntington Stake Center. The visitation will occur Thursday, May 30, 2019 from 6:00-7:00 p.m. and one hour prior to the funeral service held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, May 31, 2019. Graveside service and internment will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Elysian Burial Gardens, 1075 East 4580 South, Millcreek, UT, 84117. Arrangements entrusted to Mitchell Funeral Home of Price where friends are always welcome daily and may share memories of Connie online at www.mitchellfuneralhome.net.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now