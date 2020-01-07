Home

Connie Irene Deuel


1944 - 2019
Connie Irene Deuel Obituary
1944 ~ 2019
Connie Irene Deuel returned to the light on December 15th, 2019. Born April 12th, 1944 to Helen E. Graves and Ernest F. Snow, Connie dedicated her life to guiding others through her unique gifts and wisdom.
She is survived by her only son Vince Deuel (Diana Lake), sisters Linda Snow and Michele Matthews (Dave Matthews), and many beloved nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents, brothers Dennis and Robert Snow.
A celebration of life was held Saturday Jan 4th at her home. Thanks to everyone that was able to attend.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Jan. 7, 2020
