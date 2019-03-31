Home

Larkin Sunset Gardens
1950 East Dimple Dell Road
Sandy, UT 84092
(801) 571-2771
Viewing
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Westbrook 7th Ward
6364 South 3200 West
West Jordan, UT
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Westbrook 7th Ward
6364 South 3200 West
West Jordan, UT
View Map
Connie Jean Christensen


Connie Jean Christensen Obituary
Connie Jean
Christensen
Loving Wife & Mother
Connie returned to her Father in Heaven on March 29, 2019. She was born on October 24, 1933 to John Lawrence Price and Treasa Scott Price in Salt Lake City, UT.
Connie married her eternal companion H. Lynn Christensen, whom she supported unselfishly and was "the wind beneath his wings" on February 23, 1951. Later solemnized in the Salt Lake Temple on February 13, 1961. Together they had six children. Family was her greatest joy and passion, she was the happiest when the whole family was together. She loved reading and she was a loyal friend. Connie held many callings in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, except the calling she desired the most, being the librarian.
Survived by her five children Pat (Craig) Searle, Susan (Jeff) Russell, Michael (Lisa) Christensen, Ronald (Ronda) Christensen, and Rick (Linda) Christensen; 16 grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren; and one brother John "Larry" Price. Preceded in death by her husband; infant son Harold; granddaughter Kimberly Christensen; brother James Price; and her parents.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, April 3rd at 11:00 am at the Westbrook 7th Ward, 6364 South 3200 West, West Jordan. Friends are invited to greet the family during the viewing from 9:00 am to 10:45 am. Interment to follow services at Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 E. Dimple Dell Rd. (10600 S.), Sandy. Online condolences may be offered at www.larkincares.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 31, 2019
