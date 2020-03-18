|
Connie Mae Edwards Wright
1929 ~ 2020
Connie Mae Edwards Wright, a devoted wife, mother grandmother and great grandmother and friend passed away peacefully in her sleep and retuned to her Heavenly Father in the early morning of March 15, 2020 at the age of 90. Connie was born in Stockton, Utah on July 1, 1929 in the family home. Her parents were Maurine Rollins and John Henry Edwards. She was the second child of the family having been preceded by her older sister Betty Rae. She later became the sister of Janet Gwen (Cook), John Henry Edwards (a brother who died at birth), and Terry Thomas Edwards.
Connie was a fierce and feisty red head in every sense of the term. She would often have an opinion on one topic or another and would strongly share her opinion. Her comments at times may have offended some folks, for which we say "Sorry". Mom did not "hold a punch" or "sweet-talk" how she thought or felt, she would just let you know what she thought.
She loved to work in her flower garden and enjoyed the planting process and observing the color of the flowers and development of the vegetables and fruit on the orchard trees. Beside her flower gardening, she enjoyed sewing a new outfit, crafting, making homemade strawberry ice cream, and BYU sports.
She was born and raised in Stockton, Utah during the mining boom time and learned the importance of a good education and hard work. She was insistent that her children were attentive in school and made sure that homework was done before play time and if a test needed to be studied for, she was there to help. She was a faithful, hardworking servant of the Lord serving in many church callings. She was especially fond of the time when she was the Relief Society president in Houston, Texas where she was responsible to care for the women within the very large ward boundaries. Even in her last years, when not much brought her pleasure, she poured over the Book of Mormon and read the Ensign magazines over and over.
Connie married her high school sweetheart, Harvey Emmett Wright, on June 2, 1948. They were later sealed in the Salt Lake Temple on March 15, 1950. She was always supportive of her husband and his work, from carpenter to construction superintendent to company vice president, always having breakfast ready at 5:00 am and a lunch packed for a day at the construction site. She was supportive of not only Harvey's work but also of his volunteerism as a baseball coach and league president to city councilman and numerous church callings. Prior to Harvey's passing in 2016, they had celebrated 67 anniversaries together. They took trips to many destinations including; Hawaii, Alaska, various locations in Mexico, and to Russia, Switzerland, Germany, France, Italy, Greece and other European countries with their son Terry and his wife Dori. They took many trips across the U.S. to the east coast and mid-west with Harvey's sister Beth and husband Gerald Vowles and other friends.
Connie was always supportive of her children and grandchildren encouraging them to excel in academics and sporting activities especially in baseball. As a young girl living in Stockton, the family would often go to the local ball field near the railroad tracks and cheer on the Stockton baseball team and their dad who played first base on the team. With members of the team being made up of many local miners, like her dad, they were a formidable team to play, winning many games and championships.
She is survived by her 3 children and spouses: John H. (Karma) Wright of Stansbury Park, Utah, Terry Kim (Dori) Wright of Pine Canyon, Utah, and Cathy Marie (Brian) Jarvis of Orem, Utah. She is also survived by her three siblings: Betty Shosted of Tooele, Utah, Janet Cook of Grantsville, Utah, and Terry (Sue) Edwards of Logan, Utah. She has a posterity that includes ten grandchildren, Austin J. (Tiffany) Wright, Adam S. (Natalie) Wright, Lincoln J. (Megan) Wright, Jasmine L. Wright, Erin L. (Shelten) Wells, Tori (Nate) Hill, Hana (Nate) Lucas-Wright, Jesi (Thomas) Dewey, Michael (Samantha) Jarvis, Michelle Jarvis and 17 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews who will miss her dearly. She is preceded in death by her loving companion Harvey E. Wright, her parents John Henry Edwards and Marine Rollins Edwards, her sister-in-law Beth Vowles, and brothers-in-law, Richard (Dick) Shosted, Morley Cook , Gerald Vowles and her father and mother-in-law Emmett W. Wright and Adaline Hunter Wright. God bless you Mom; you will be sorely missed.
We are very grateful to Dr. Gary Holland and the nursing staff at Sagewood Assisted Living Center at Daybreak in South Jordan, Utah who cared for her with kindness and love, especially during her declining years. We are also grateful to the many friends and family that have shown their kindness by visiting with her each week.
Due to the CoVid-19 virus outbreak a limited public viewing will be held on Friday, March 20, 2020 from 6 pm until 8 pm at Tate Mortuary located at 110 South Main Street in Tooele, Utah. Graveside service will be held on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at the Tooele City Cemetery for close family members only. A memorial service will be held in late June or early July pending the status of the virus containment. If you wish, you can donate to the Huntsman Cancer Institute for cancer research in the name of Connie Mae Wright, in lieu of flowers.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 18, 2020