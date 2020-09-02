1934 ~ 2020

Constance Ann Pease, age 85, got tired and passed away on August 18, 2020 at her home in Mesquite NV surrounded by her family.

She was born on December 26, 1934 in Leavenworth KS to George Wesley and Geneva Fern Atkinson. Connie married Alexander William Jacobi May 25, 1952. They had four beautiful daughters together before Alexander died on March 12, 1968.

Connie spent many years managing departments for Weinstocks and raised her four daughters on her own. Later she met Floyd H Pease (Butch) and they married April 15, 1984.Together they shared wonderful adventures and created countless memories with their 9 children, fifteen grandchildren and many great grandchildren, before he passed on October 20, 2013. She loved to paint on canvas, play bingo with her family and friends and spent hours doing her circle words. She was full of love and life. She made everyone feel like they were part of the family. We will miss her singing, whistling and endless stories.

She is survived by her children; Jessie (Kevon)Ogden, Allene Jacobi-Harris, Pam (Loren) Berntson, Cherie (Rob) Deleyser, Sheri (Scott) Dowding, Tami (Larry) Christensen, Cari (Dennis)Luce, Amy (Guy)Urry, Steven Pease along with many grandchildren and her beloved dog Buddy. Preceded in death by brother George Atkinson II, and son in law; Freddie Harris.

Due to COVID 19, a Memorial will be at a later date.



