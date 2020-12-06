Connie R. Sherauski Bell
A Beautiful Soul ~ A Beautiful Mind
Connie Bell passed away on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 due to complications related to the Covid Virus.
She is survived by her sisters Phyllis Collingwood and Kathy Horton (Terry); neice, Corrinne Horton (Tony); nephews, Shawn Horton (Sonya), John Horton, Geoff Horton (Talon) and Dane Horton (Sawyer); and eight great-nieces and nephews; all of whom she loved very much.
Connie is preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Rosemary Sherauski.
The family would be pleased if you would proceed to www.starksfuneral.com
for a personal account of her life and to share your photos and memories.
At a place that was special to Connie, her family will be planning a Celebration of Life in the summer months.