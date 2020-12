Connie R. Sherauski BellA Beautiful Soul ~ A Beautiful MindConnie Bell passed away on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 due to complications related to the Covid Virus.She is survived by her sisters Phyllis Collingwood and Kathy Horton (Terry); neice, Corrinne Horton (Tony); nephews, Shawn Horton (Sonya), John Horton, Geoff Horton (Talon) and Dane Horton (Sawyer); and eight great-nieces and nephews; all of whom she loved very much.Connie is preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Rosemary Sherauski.The family would be pleased if you would proceed to www.starksfuneral.com for a personal account of her life and to share your photos and memories.At a place that was special to Connie, her family will be planning a Celebration of Life in the summer months.