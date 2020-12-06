1/1
Connie R. Sherauski Bell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Connie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Connie R. Sherauski Bell
A Beautiful Soul ~ A Beautiful Mind
Connie Bell passed away on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 due to complications related to the Covid Virus.
She is survived by her sisters Phyllis Collingwood and Kathy Horton (Terry); neice, Corrinne Horton (Tony); nephews, Shawn Horton (Sonya), John Horton, Geoff Horton (Talon) and Dane Horton (Sawyer); and eight great-nieces and nephews; all of whom she loved very much.
Connie is preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Rosemary Sherauski.
The family would be pleased if you would proceed to www.starksfuneral.com for a personal account of her life and to share your photos and memories.
At a place that was special to Connie, her family will be planning a Celebration of Life in the summer months.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Starks Funeral Parlor
3651 S 900 E
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
(801) 474-9119
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Starks Funeral Parlor

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved