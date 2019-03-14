Home

Conrad Jay Petersen


1951 - 2019
Conrad Jay Petersen Obituary
Conrad Jay Petersen
1951 ~ 2019
Farmington, UT-Conrad Jay Petersen was reunited with his beloved wife, Cherie, when he passed away in his home on March 9, 2019. Jay was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Cherie, and his parents, Elwood and Hazel Petersen. He is survived by his four children, Conrad (Whitney), Molly Gudjenov (Latchezar), Jesse, and Cody. He will be greatly missed by his five grandchildren - Halika, Brooklyn, Samuel, Danielle, and Sophie. He is also survived by his four siblings. Funeral services will be Saturday at 11:00 am in Farmington with a viewing Friday evening and prior to the service Saturday morning.
To view the obituary in its entirety please visit www.russonmortuary.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 14, 2019
