Conrad Kay Mitchell
May 3, 1935 - November 19, 2020
Oh, how I'll miss you my love - Janice.
Conrad Kay Mitchell passed away at home surrounded by his loving family on November 19, 2020. Born in Draper, Utah to Conrad & Arvilla Mitchell. Kay was raised and lived most of his life in Draper. Kay married his eternal companion, Janice Webb, on March 7, 1958 in the Salt Lake Temple. They spent 62 wonderful years together and never went a day without saying "I love you." Kay loved his family and dedicated his life to them. His greatest joy was spending time with his wife, kids and grandchildren - especially if it was up at his property or going for rides on his golf cart.
Kay was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and cherished his membership. He served others in many callings with love and compassion. Dad's favorite calling was that of Bishop and as the missionary companion of Janice on the Hopi Reservation. He inspired others as a business owner, teacher, coach, neighbor and friend. He was admired because of his loving nature, service to others, and sense of humor.
We love you, Dad and will miss you forever.
Kay is survived by his beloved wife, Janice; sister Connie (Clyde) Jensen; children: Mike (DeAnne); Glen (John); Todd (Amy); Kim (Scott) Simmons; Kari (Tony) Moe, as well as 12 grandchildren, and 3 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by his parents, parents-in-law, Terry Ruth (daughter), Brandon Mitchell (grandson), Joyce Tanner (sister), and Paul Mitchell (brother).
A private family service will be held Monday, November 23rd at Anderson & Goff Mortuary. The service will be available for viewing for family and friends after 3 pm the same day at: https://www.facebook.com/Goff-Mortuary-116988261695382/
Interment at Utah Veterans Cemetery (17111 S Redwood Rd, Bluffdale UT). www.goffmortuary.com