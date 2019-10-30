|
|
Conrad LaMarr Jensen
1928 ~ 2019
C. LaMarr Jensen, 91, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on October 27, 2019. He grew up in Salt Lake City and graduated from East High School. As a young man he enjoyed working as a cowboy on his grandpa's ranch in Cherry Creek, Idaho. He served in the United States Navy for six years in Hawaii during the Korean conflict. He married his sweetheart Joyce in 1955 and together they built a home in Sandy and raised four children. He retired from a long management career at Mountain Bell. LaMarr loved fishing, camping, hiking, reading, crossword puzzles and spending time with his family. He had a keen intellect and could converse on many topics. He was a very kind man, always respectful and humble in his relationships with others, and was a good listener. He is remembered for his delicious Christmas omelets and famous peanut brittle. He enjoyed University of Utah football and the Utah Jazz. LaMarr is survived by his wife Joyce Antell, children: Joni (Jerry), Jay (Julie), Jill (Michael), Jeff (Rita), three brothers, two sisters, seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, a sister and two granddaughters (Jesse and Alexi). Funeral services will be held Thursday, October 31 at Anderson & Goff Mortuary at 11859 S. 700 E. in Draper at 11:00 am, with viewing at 10:00 am. www.goffmortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Oct. 30, 2019