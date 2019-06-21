Home

1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Conrad Maxfield Obituary
Conrad Grant Maxfield
1931 ~ 2019
Sandy - Con passed peacefully from this life in his 89th year. A devoted member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, he shared his life with his beloved sweetheart, Kathe. Together they raised a large family. He always lived his testimony, was a positive influence in the lives of their children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. He and his wife served two missions together to the West Indies and West Virginia. His was a life of service and adventure. He loved God's creations. Accompanied by family, extended family and friends, he loved the high Uintas, Lake Powell, Southern Utah, Central and South America, and many more beautiful places. All who crossed paths with him will miss him.
A viewing will be held on Sunday, June 23 from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at Cannon Mortuary. Funeral services will be held on Monday, June 24 at 11:00 am at Willow Creek 7th Ward located at 2115 E. Creek Road. For full obituary, viewing, and internment information go to www.cannonmortuary.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from June 21 to June 23, 2019
