In Loving Memory
Conrad Shawn Kee, of Salt Lake City, UT passed away unexpectedly on October 13th in Helsinki, Finland at the age of 57 while traveling to meet his children for vacation.
Shawn is survived by his parents; Conrad (Barbara) Kee and Annabelle Todd; his sister Tina (Vince) Lillis and his two children Adam and Ethan Kee. Shawn was preceded in death by brother Leland Kee. Shawn was a loving father, son, and friend to everyone.
Shawn's life began in St. Louis, MO on May 11, 1962. Noted by many as a true "life-long learner," he graduated first from Washington University in 1984 with a degree in political science and then from Washington University School of Law in 1987. Shawn was eager to make the world a better place and accepted a commission as a Second Lieutenant in the US Army upon graduation. Shawn, without a doubt, left a lasting impact on many units he led in multiple wars, including the Gulf War, Bosnian War and the Iraq War. Eventually, Shawn would retire in 2015 as a Lieutenant Colonel decorated with many prestigious military accolades including the Bronze Star.
In addition to his dedication to the military, Shawn also joined Jackson Lewis P.C. in August 1996, working in multiple offices before becoming Managing Principal of the Salt Lake City office in February 2019. Outside of his careers, Shawn was committed to discovering and experiencing new things. He spent much of his time outdoors and loved to bike, ski, hike and camp. His taste for adventure took him to 6 of the 7 continents and countless countries in his lifetime. Shawn's love for travel was matched only by his culinary talent. He was able to cook many dishes and especially loved to whip up Indian and Thai Curry, Ceviche, and Korean Bibimpap. Most importantly, Shawn shared his experiences of the world with his children, friends, and co-workers. As a result, so many got the opportunity to learn new things and feel as if the world was a bit smaller. Shawn will be remembered by all as someone who always fought for what was right and would always help anyone he could.
Family, friends, and others whose lives Shawn touched are invited to the Kutis Funeral Home on Gravois Ave. in St. Louis, MO on November 1st from 11:30 am to 1 pm to reminisce, grieve, and most importantly celebrate Shawn's life. A service will take place from 1 to 1:30. Burial will occur at 2 pm at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations be sent to Hope For The Warriors or in honor of Shawn.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Oct. 27, 2019