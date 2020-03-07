|
|
Constance Waters Cowan
1932 ~ 2020
Salt Lake City, UT-Constance Cowan never wanted an obituary. She was private about most matters, especially family. But when she passed away on March 4 at the age of 87, this loving wife, mother and grandmother, left a hole too big to ignore. Our apologies. Born in Tarrytown New York, the youngest of nine, Connie, as her friends knew her, made her way to Lenox Hill Hospital nursing school in Manhattan, where she became a registered nurse. It was there she met Dr. Leland B. Cowan, a young resident she would later marry, half a world away on the island of Oahu, Hawaii in 1956. The two settled back in Salt Lake City and raised a family of two boys, Leland and Christopher. She spent her life teaching them the simple lesson of kindness, and the value of a good education. She delivered on both counts. For years she volunteered at the Assistance League of Salt Lake City, and was director of the altar guild at St. Mark's Cathedral, where she unfailingly showed a faith stronger than steel. When she was diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease, she never complained. She endured. Connie is survived by her husband, two sisters, two sons, a daughter-in law and two grandchildren, Kevin and Harrison. A funeral service will be held at St. Mark's Cathedral on Saturday, March 7th at 11 am with The Reverend Canon Bradley S. Wirth, and the Very Reverend Tyler B. Doherty, Dean & Rector St. Mark's Cathedral. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to . The family would like to thank all of Connie's caregivers: Mary Lou Hayes with Home Instead Senior Care, the staff at Aspen Ridge Rehab, and Legacy Village of Sugar House, and especially Jen Park with OneCare Home Health & Hospice of Salt Lake. For all of your loving attentiveness, we couldn't be more grateful.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 7, 2020