Constance "Connie" Poulsen
1934 ~ 2019
Salt Lake City, UT-Constance Louise Poulsen, age 85, died on December 18th, 2019 in Salt Lake City, Utah. She was born on April 7th, 1934 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Louis V. Hansen and Elsie L. Winter. She married Terry C Poulsen on May 29, 1952. Connie was a homemaker and a mother of four children. She liked to crochet and go camping with her family. She enjoyed cooking and canning.
She is survived by her three sons Dan (Vickie), Kelly (Delores), Joe (Liza), six grandchildren Brandan, Aaron, Angela, Chad, Steven and Johnathan, also Alex, Becca, Koty, and seven great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband four months ago, daughter Dorothy, granddaughter Aimie, her parents, and sister Sharon Allgood.
A graveside service will be held at West Jordan City Cemetery, 7925 South 1300 West, West Jordan, Utah, 84088 at 12:00 PM. A viewing will be held prior at Memorial Redwood Mortuary, 6500 South Redwood Road, West Jordan, Utah, 84123 from 10:00 AM - 11:30 AM. Please visit memorialutah.com for full obituary.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Dec. 26, 2019