McDougal Funeral Home
4330 South Redwood Road
Taylorsville, UT 84123
801-968-3800
Memorial service
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
1:00 PM
McDougal Funeral Home
4330 South Redwood Road
Taylorsville, UT 84123
Corby Stuart Mitchell


1974 - 2019
Corby Stuart Mitchell Obituary
Corby Stuart Mitchell
1974 ~ 2019
Corby Stuart Mitchell, age 45, passed away unexpectedly on November 19, 2019 in Salt Lake City, Utah. He was born May 28, 1974 in Murray, Utah. Corby was a free spirit who chose his own path in life. He enjoyed woodworking and gardening with his grandfather.
Corby is survived by his mother and step-father, Valerie and Ed Knickerbocker; his sister, Sonja(Jared), 2 nieces and 1 nephew; his grandparents, James & Vilate Chadburn.
"May he rest in peace."
Memorial services will be held Wednesday, December 4, 2019, 1:00 p.m., at McDougal Funeral Home, 4330 South Redwood Road, Taylorsville, Utah. Graveside services will follow the memorial service at Elysian Burial Gardens, 1075 East 4580 South.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Dec. 1, 2019
