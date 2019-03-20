Home

POWERED BY

Services
Assembly Of God Salt Lake
4300 S 700 E
Salt Lake City, UT 84107
(801) 268-2178
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Salt Lake Christian Center
4300 so 7th east
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Cori Richins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cori Bowles Richins


1957 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Cori Bowles Richins Obituary
Cori Bowles Richins
December 14, 1957 ~
March 15, 2019
Our family said our goodbyes to Cori on March 15,2019.
She is survived by her loving husband Dave Richins, sister Julie (Curt) Richins, brother Kevin (Penny) Bowles, daughters Becki (Del) Penny and Chrissy (Brian) Robb. 6 grandkids and 7 great grandkids along with many nieces and nephews. Please join us for a Celebration of Cori's Life on March 28th 2019 from 6-9 at Salt Lake Christian Center 4300 so 7th east.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.