Cori Bowles Richins
December 14, 1957 ~
March 15, 2019
Our family said our goodbyes to Cori on March 15,2019.
She is survived by her loving husband Dave Richins, sister Julie (Curt) Richins, brother Kevin (Penny) Bowles, daughters Becki (Del) Penny and Chrissy (Brian) Robb. 6 grandkids and 7 great grandkids along with many nieces and nephews. Please join us for a Celebration of Cori's Life on March 28th 2019 from 6-9 at Salt Lake Christian Center 4300 so 7th east.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 20, 2019