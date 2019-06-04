Home

Memorial Lake Hills Mortuary Cemetery & Crematorium
10055 S State St
Sandy, UT 84070
(801) 566-1249
Corinne Joan Jacobsen
1939 - 2019
West Valley City, Utah-Corinne Joan Jacobsen (79), of West Valley City, UT unexpectedly died from complications during a minor surgery May 29, 2019. Survived by her loving husband Dee and her children; Karen, Kristin, David, and Robert Ellefsen. Viewing on June 6, from 6-7:30 pm and June 7 at 10 am. Funeral Services June 7, 11 am, at 3650 W. 4400 S. WVC, Utah. To be laid to rest at Memorial Lake Hills Cemetery, 10055 S. State St., Sandy, UT. For a complete obituary and to express condolences to the family please go to www.memorialutah.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on June 4, 2019
