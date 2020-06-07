January 7, 1939 ~ June 2, 2020
Cornelis Petrus Zwan - Age 81, passed away on 6-2-2020 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Cornelis was born on 1-7-1939 in Zaandam Noord, Holland to Elisabeth Van Wijngaarden and Cornelis Leonardus Vicentius Zwan. Cornelis became a US Citizen in 1956 in Los Angeles, California. He joined the Armed Forces of The United States of America and proudly served his country from April 1958 through April 6, 1961 when he was discharged from the Army in Fort Lewis, Washington. After the service in the Army Cornelis came back home to Salt Lake City, Utah and met Carol Ann Brake. Later that year they were married in Salt Lake City, Utah at Sacred Heart Catholic Church on 6-17-1961. They were married for 58 years. Dad and Mom moved to Kearns and bought a home. He was hired at Kennecott Copper Mine (Rio Tinto) where he accepted an apprenticeship to become a Diesel Mechanic and retired from Rio Tinto. Dad loved the mountains in Utah and fishing was one of his favorite things to do. Camping, fishing, sharing a great meal with family was what he enjoyed doing most. He also loved the few trips he made to Yellowstone, he loved the geysers and how beautiful it is there. Cornelis is preceded in death by his parents and 2 sisters. He is survived by his wife Carole Ann Brake Zwan, Laurie (Mark), Andrew (Jane), Anthony (Sandy), and grandchildren: Brian (Brie), Natalie (Joey), Tyler (Hilly), Nickalus (Amber) Brittanie, Briana, Jacob. Great Grandchildren: Mila, Conner. He is survived by his 5 sisters. Cornelis suffered for many years with Mental Illness. Our family would like to Thank Fairview Care Facility in downtown Salt Lake City for their love and care of our Father. And we also thank Inspiration Hospice care for our Dad in his final days. In lieu of flowers if you would like to make a donation to: Treatment Advocacy Center Non-Profit for Treatment of Mental Illness https://www.treatmentadvocacycenter.org/ June 3, 2020 was a private family service for our Father due to COVID-19. Arrangements are under the direction of Wiscombe Memorial.
Cornelis Petrus Zwan - Age 81, passed away on 6-2-2020 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Cornelis was born on 1-7-1939 in Zaandam Noord, Holland to Elisabeth Van Wijngaarden and Cornelis Leonardus Vicentius Zwan. Cornelis became a US Citizen in 1956 in Los Angeles, California. He joined the Armed Forces of The United States of America and proudly served his country from April 1958 through April 6, 1961 when he was discharged from the Army in Fort Lewis, Washington. After the service in the Army Cornelis came back home to Salt Lake City, Utah and met Carol Ann Brake. Later that year they were married in Salt Lake City, Utah at Sacred Heart Catholic Church on 6-17-1961. They were married for 58 years. Dad and Mom moved to Kearns and bought a home. He was hired at Kennecott Copper Mine (Rio Tinto) where he accepted an apprenticeship to become a Diesel Mechanic and retired from Rio Tinto. Dad loved the mountains in Utah and fishing was one of his favorite things to do. Camping, fishing, sharing a great meal with family was what he enjoyed doing most. He also loved the few trips he made to Yellowstone, he loved the geysers and how beautiful it is there. Cornelis is preceded in death by his parents and 2 sisters. He is survived by his wife Carole Ann Brake Zwan, Laurie (Mark), Andrew (Jane), Anthony (Sandy), and grandchildren: Brian (Brie), Natalie (Joey), Tyler (Hilly), Nickalus (Amber) Brittanie, Briana, Jacob. Great Grandchildren: Mila, Conner. He is survived by his 5 sisters. Cornelis suffered for many years with Mental Illness. Our family would like to Thank Fairview Care Facility in downtown Salt Lake City for their love and care of our Father. And we also thank Inspiration Hospice care for our Dad in his final days. In lieu of flowers if you would like to make a donation to: Treatment Advocacy Center Non-Profit for Treatment of Mental Illness https://www.treatmentadvocacycenter.org/ June 3, 2020 was a private family service for our Father due to COVID-19. Arrangements are under the direction of Wiscombe Memorial.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Jun. 7, 2020.