Nov. 19, 1936 ~ Nov. 13, 2020

Neil O'Connor passed away peacefully at home, at the age of 83, on the morning of November 13, 2020 from Esophageal Cancer which he had been battling for 3 1/2 years. He was born November 19,1936 in New York City to Jeremiah Daniel and Marie Celeste Lane O'Connor. His mother died of Tuberculosis a few years later and his father remarried to Margaret McMenamin in SLC, when Neil was about 7 years old. He spent approximately 5 1/2 years in The Children's Hospital for Bone and Joint Diseases in Far Rockaway, NY before moving to SLC, UT with his family.

He started school in the 3rd Grade at Lowell Elementary, and attended 4th Grade at St. Ann's Catholic School. He was IN HELL at St. Francis School for Boys, Watsonville, CA for 3 years. He returned to SLC and graduated from Judge Memorial High School in 1954. He attended the University of Utah on an opera scholarship, but then enlisted in the Marine Corps in 1956 for 4 years. After his military service he returned to the U of U and graduated in 1965 with a BS in Public Administration.

In SLC, he worked as a realtor for 28 years and also was employed by the Bureau of Reclamation and was an Assistant Neuropharmacologist at the U of U Lab. He then moved to Hanna, WY where he was a Municipal Judge. He later returned to SLC and sold advertising for the Utah Symphony and The Event newspaper.

He moved to New York City in 1990 to attend the National Shakespeare Conservatory and after graduating, became an actor. He performed Shakespeare in NY State, Virginia and other locations in the Eastern U.S. Upon returning to Utah, he acted in movies, tv shows and commercials. While in NYC he worked as a Standardized Patient at 3 medical schools, and continued that practice at the U of U Medical and Nursing Schools.

In between acting jobs in NYC, he worked as a Bartender, Wine Consultant, salesman at Sherry Lehman Wines and Assistant Manager of Red, White & Bubbly wine store in Brooklyn, NY.

He was a volunteer for the American Red Cross at Ground Zero after 9/11.

He married Geraldine Hecht in SLC in 1967. They were divorced 15 years later in 1982. He met Kathleen McMahon at a Hibernian Society meeting in 1987 and they remained together until his death.

A longtime member of the Hibernian Society of Utah he was honored as Hibernian of the Year in 2016. He recently found out through DNA testing that he was 97% Irish and was very proud of that. In the 1980's his "buddy" was a black Irish wolfhound named Finnegan, whom he never forgot.

In July 2011, his love, as well as his knowledge, of wines led him to take the Court of Masters Introductory Course and Exam and become a First Level Sommelier.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his older brother Thomas, older sister Peggy Haase, and younger brother Peter. He had no children. He is survived by his brother Michael J. O'Connor (Marguerite) and 25 nieces and nephews.

He lived 70 years longer than he was supposed to and enjoyed the hell out of them ____ SLAINTE!

A very big Thank You to the staff at the VA Hospital for taking care of him over the years, and to Harmony Home Health and Hospice Care and Beehive Senior Care for their kind help during the last months of his life.

He donated his body to the U of U Medical School, hoping that all of his medical history would be helpful.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Mary's Catholic Church in Park City in the name of Father Patrick Carley.

"He live and laughed and loved and left." (James Joyce)

Neil will be so very greatly missed. May he rest in peace.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store