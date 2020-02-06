|
Cornell Brough Haacke
July 5, 1931 - January 29, 2020
Cornell was born as a twin on July 5, 1931 to Leslie and Helen Haacke. He grew up running around the streets of Bountiful, Utah, a rambunctious boy who loved being outside, playing sports with his brother and teasing his sisters. He attended and graduated from Davis High-school. He joined the U.S. Air Force in 1949, serving 2 years active duty and an additional 5 years in the National Guard. He married Joyce Nelson in the Salt Lake Temple on November 21, 1952.
He worked as a carpenter part time and retired from Flying J Refinery in 1993 after 35 years. He spent much of his time in acts of service for family, friends, neighbors, and the Church. He had many talents and was creative in wood working, building things, and gardening.
Cornell leaves behind his 12 children....can you believe that? 12!!! Christy (Darrell) Veenendaal, Gayla (Steve) Quilter, Joni (Lee) Willis, Jana (Tim) Lawson, Shauna Dalton, Jay (Tammy) Haacke, Julie (Ricky) Long, Joel (Deb) Haacke, Kelly (Andrea) Haacke, Jamie Haacke (Michael Chikinda), Tracy Haacke, and Stephanie Haacke. He had 21 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Helen Vanfleet. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, parents, brother, and twin sister,
Viewings will be held on Friday, February 7, 2020 at Russon Mortuary, 295 North Main, Bountiful, Utah from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm, and the following morning from 10:00 am until 10:45 am, followed by a graveside service at the Bountiful Cemetery. Online guestbook at www.russonmortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Feb. 6, 2020