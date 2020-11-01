1943 ~ 2020
Mesquite, Nevada-Corrine Winston Roberts, 77, passed away October 22, 2020 at her home. She was born January 6, 1943 in Council Bluffs, Iowa to Burman L. Winston and Opal E. Winston (Halley). She married Sonnie Lynn Roberts June 18, 1966 in Salt Lake City, Utah.
As the daughter of an Army officer, she lived in many states as well as Heidelberg, Germany. She attended and graduated from Highland High School, class of 1960, and spent six months in Hawaii with her two best friends, Berniece Jensen Turner and Lynette Lacey Edgley. Upon her return to Salt Lake City she went to work as an administrative assistant for the Navy office where she stayed until she retired in 1994. After retiring she and Sonnie moved to Mesquite, Nevada, where they made and met a wonderful group of friends. Corrine was an avid golfer and expert bridge player, and loved playing cards and games with friends and family, especially grandchildren. She was always one draw away from winning the Powerball, and relished describing exactly what she would do with her winnings.
She is survived by her children, Cindy R. Vincent (Kent) of St. George, Utah, Michael L. Roberts of Murray, Utah, and Michelle R. Reed (Adrian) of Hobe Sound, Florida, her grandchildren, Ryan Vincent (Kelly), Matt Vincent, Brooke Vincent Partridge (Zane), Benjamin Reed, Davis Reed, Avery Reed, Jacob Roberts, Nicholas Roberts, and her great grandchildren, Britain Vincent, Bailey Vincent,
Aubrey Vincent, Ezra Partridge, and Theo Partridge. She was preceded in death by her husband, Sonnie.
There will be no service per her request. The family hopes that in lieu of a service her friends and family will raise a glass and share a laugh over a life well lived and a person much loved. The family invites you to leave a message or memory in their Guest Book at www.virginvalleymortuary.com
