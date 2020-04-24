|
Costadina (Dina) Buzianis
May 4, 1934 ~ April 21, 2020
Our loving Mother and Grandmother Costadina (Dina) Buzianis passed away after a long battle of Alzheimer's. She was born in VourVoura, Kinouris, Greece on May 4, 1934, to Panayoti (Peter) and Angeliki (Angela) Bolovis.
She married Louis T. Buzianis October 11, 1959 in the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral in Salt Lake City. They made their home in Tooele, where they raised 3 children and worked on the family farm in Middle Canyon.
She was so proud of her two Granddaughters and would be overjoyed to know she is a Great Grandma. She was a member of the Greek Orthodox Church of Salt Lake City. We will miss her dearly but take comfort in knowing she is with dad and the many family members who preceded her.
She is survived by her 3 children and their spouses, Tom (Justin) Buzianis, Peter (Lisa) Buzianis, Maria (Rob) Griffith, Grandchildren Brittany Marie Griffith and Montana Rae Buzianis (Austin) and Great-Grandson Maverick John; Brothers Hadi (Christina) Bolovis, Leo (Christsula) Bolovis, sisters Themitria (Stephano) Xanthoudakis, Efstratisa Kefaloyanis and many nieces and nephews, cousins and other family members who love and will miss her.
She was preceded in death by her husband Louis, sisters JoAnna and Eleni, her mother and father, Brother in laws and sister in laws and many other beloved family members.
Funeral will be held on Saturday, April 25 at 11:00 at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 279 S. 300 W. SLC, with Father Mario Giannopoulos officiating. Visitation from 10:00-11:00. Interment will be in the Tooele City Cemetery immediately following. Due to the social distancing requirements required with Covid19, we request everyone to take this into consideration. We will have a celebration of her life at a later date.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Apr. 24, 2020