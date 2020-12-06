Craig Anthon Maddox

1949 ~ 2020

Phoenix, AZ- Craig Anthon Maddox, born June 16, 1949 in Murray, Utah, age 71, passed away peacefully at his home in Phoenix, Arizona, on November 13, 2020.



Craig was preceded in death by his parents, Anthon (Ike) and Ruth Fillmore Maddox. He is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Marianne Schneider Maddox, three remarkable sons, Guy Cazier (Rachel), Christopher Maddox (Deanna), Marcus Maddox (Natalie), six adoring grandchildren, Cayden (Katie), Lauren, Landry, Crue, Chloe, Stevie Ann, his sister, Karen Tregeagle (Steve), his brother, Frank Maddox (Linda).



Craig grew up in Murray, Utah, where he loved to ride his horse (Pal) to school. He proudly served in the US Army and spent one year in Vietnam. Craig was a devoted husband, loving father and grandfather. He left us with a legacy of love, respect, honesty and trust. He loved hunting, nature, shooting, the Old West, music from the 50's and 60's, and old cowboy songs around a camp fire. Dean Martin and Elvis Presley were among his favorites.



Our family is eternally grateful for Craig's constant efforts to recover from his illness. Sometimes getting close and hopeful, the illness took a turn for the worst. During the last few months of his life, he continually emphasized his love for ALL of us. God Bless Him, Rest in Peace!



Always in our hearts, forever in our memories! We'll miss you until we meet again.



Due to COVID19, a small private service will be held for close family members only.



