Craig Dennett Davis
1955 ~ 2019
Craig was born in Salt Lake City, Utah in 1955. He passed away April 8, 2019.
Preceded in death by his wife, Lisa Marie (Watson); baby son, Matthew Craig; sister-in-law, Marilyn; and parents Arnold and Florence Davis. He is survived by his brothers, Keith, Brent (Nan) and Les (Nicky); his sister, Carol; his nieces and nephews; and his life-long friend, Claudia Larsen.
As a child, Craig could be found decked out in either his cowboy hat and cap guns or his Davy Crockett coonskin cap. As an adult, he was a fun-loving man with a cute sense of humor and had many loyal friends whom he kept close to him his whole life. He was an avid reader, loved to hike the subway in Zion, and fish every stream in southern Utah. The family would like to thank his friends for watching over him through his bout with Leukemia and through other tough times in his life. "Love you, Craig!"
It was Craig's wish to be cremated. No services will be held at this time. All that he would ask is that you have a party in his honor.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Apr. 14, 2019