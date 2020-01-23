Home

Broomhead Funeral Home - Riverton
12600 South 2200 West
Riverton, UT 84065
(801) 254-3389
Craig Hinckley
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Broomhead Funeral Home - Riverton
12600 South 2200 West
Riverton, UT 84065
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Riverton Ranch Ward
13200 So. 1500
West Riverton, UT
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
11:00 AM
Riverton Ranch Ward
13200 So. 1500
West Riverton, UT
Craig Hinckley


1945 - 2020
Craig Hinckley Obituary
Craig Bryce Hinckley
1945-2020
Craig Bryce Hinckley passed away January 20, 2020 in St. George, Utah due to complications following surgery.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, January 25th at 11:00 AM at the Riverton Ranch Ward 13200 So. 1500 W. Riverton. A visitation will be held Friday evening from 6-8 PM at the Broomhead Funeral Home 12600 So. 2200 W. Riverton and Saturday from 10-10:45 AM at the church.
In lieu of flower please make donations to Broomhead Funeral Home to help with expenses. www.broomheadfuneralhome.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Jan. 23, 2020
