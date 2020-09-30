Craig Joseph Trujillo
07/10/1972 ~ 9/21/2020
Our beloved brother, uncle, and loyal friend left this earth too soon. Although his length of life was cut short, it is the depth at which he lived that we will remember most. To all who came to know and love him, his generous and often goofy ways contributed to life long memories that we all will cherish until we are united with Craig once again. Throughout Craig's life his ability to learn, adapt, and love was amazing and apparent, as he was a man of many talents. From his perfection in the craft of auto-body work to his unmatched golf game (at least when he wasn't playing against his big brother, Frank). Craig's contagious smile, infectious laugh, and giving nature were something to behold. Simply put, Craig was put on this earth for a reason, and his loved ones are all better people for knowing him. We anticipate the upcoming days, months, and years will be filled with great appreciation to have known and loved Craig.
A small graveside service will be held on Thursday, October 1st at 12:00pm for close family and friends at the Murray City Cemetery. In lieu of flowers we ask that you make a donation to a charity of your choice
.