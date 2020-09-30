1/1
Craig Joseph Trujillo
1972 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Craig's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Craig Joseph Trujillo
07/10/1972 ~ 9/21/2020
Our beloved brother, uncle, and loyal friend left this earth too soon. Although his length of life was cut short, it is the depth at which he lived that we will remember most. To all who came to know and love him, his generous and often goofy ways contributed to life long memories that we all will cherish until we are united with Craig once again. Throughout Craig's life his ability to learn, adapt, and love was amazing and apparent, as he was a man of many talents. From his perfection in the craft of auto-body work to his unmatched golf game (at least when he wasn't playing against his big brother, Frank). Craig's contagious smile, infectious laugh, and giving nature were something to behold. Simply put, Craig was put on this earth for a reason, and his loved ones are all better people for knowing him. We anticipate the upcoming days, months, and years will be filled with great appreciation to have known and loved Craig.
A small graveside service will be held on Thursday, October 1st at 12:00pm for close family and friends at the Murray City Cemetery. In lieu of flowers we ask that you make a donation to a charity of your choice.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
1
Graveside service
12:00 PM
the Murray City Cemetery
Send Flowers
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
September 26, 2020
A wonderful, wonderful , guy. Great times always in the presence of Craig. My heart breaks. RIP sweet angel ❤
Diane
Friend
September 25, 2020
I will forever miss you. You were the best friend a girl could ask for and I will always be your angel. I love you Mister.
Misty Hysell
Friend
September 24, 2020
I love you. I miss you. Stay close.
Jen Jacobson
Family
September 24, 2020
Craig was one of the best guys I've had the pleasure of working with multiple time at different shops. You will be missed until we meet again happy golfing.
Roland Green
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved