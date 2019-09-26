|
Craig J. Rigby
1939 - 2019
Murray, UT-Our biggest fan slipped away peacefully on September 24, 2019 at 9:24pm surrounded by his family. Grandpa Craig never missed a soccer, football or basketball game or a dance performance. He and Grandma traveled anywhere and everywhere to cheer us each on. Grandpa was also the greatest example that hard work is how you make things happen and that family is the most important thing we have.
As a kid he spent summers with family in Nephi, Utah where he was able to pretend to be a cowboy helping his uncles. In his teenage years Craig worked for his father making early morning donut deliveries for Salt Lake Donut Company. It was in those years that he would also discover "he had oil in his veins," and loved everything about cars. He could spot a car and tell you all about it, even if he made a little of it up. Craig worked and managed various dealerships throughout the years, he was known as the "Silver Fox" and touched many lives along the way. He would eventually become partners in the Rick Warner Group and the Garff Automotive Group. His legacy as a "car guy" lives on in his son and grandsons. And he will long be remembered for "Grandpa's '66 Mustang."
In 1961 he married his sweetheart Penny in the Salt Lake Temple. They traveled the world together from Hong Kong to Cairo; and most recently on tours of the Church history sights. He was immensely proud of their three children and his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Hard work also included giving to your community and Craig spent many years as a member of the East Millcreek Lions Club. He was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, and held many callings in the church. And served a mission as a young man to the New England States Mission. Words can never express how generous our Grandpa Craig was, he gave so much to so many people. His last words and thoughts were of each of us and he didn't want to be an inconvenience to any of us.
Craig was preceded in death by his parents Ashael and LaPriel Rigby, his brother-in-law Bill Williamson, brother Rodney Rigby and nephew Kyle Nielson. He is survived by his wife Penny, children Lisa (Brent) VanTussenbroek,) Chad (Jana) Rigby and Belinda (Jeremiah) Johnson. Fourteen grandchildren and their spouses and 10 great-grandchildren, that he adored. Also, survived by his sisters CoeLen Williamson and Marchelle (Brad) Bourne and many other brother and sister-in-law's and nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held services will be held Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 11 am at the Murray Stake Center, 160 East 4600 South, Murray. Viewing that morning from 10:00-10:45 am and Friday evening from 6-8pm, both at the same chapel. Interment at Holiday Cemetery (4900 S. Memory Ln., Holladay.) To leave online condolences, please visit memorialutah.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Sept. 26 to Sept. 27, 2019