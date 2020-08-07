Creighton Albert Rehm

August 2, 1931 ~ August 4, 2020

Creighton Albert Rehm, 89, passed away from natural causes on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at Cottonwood Creek MBK Senior Living in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Creighton was born August 2, 1931, in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, son of Mildred Waltz and Creighton Rehm. He graduated from Williamsport High School in 1949 and enlisted in the United States Navy and served for 9 years before enlisting in the Air Force. He honorably served his country for 23 years and retired from the United States Air Force in 1972. He is a Korean War Veteran.

Creighton married Phyllis Jean Sauter on July 9, 1955, in Mill Creek Evangelical United Brethren Church in Montoursville, Pennsylvania. After their military service, they and their children moved to Brigham City, Utah. Creighton was an engineer at Morton-Thiokol and retired in 1992. He and Phyllis moved to Sandy, Utah, where they lived for 28 years. He was a member of Hilltop United Methodist Church.

Creighton enjoyed traveling with his wife and woodworking.

He is survived by his wife Phyllis, his children, Lori (Brent) Newren, Eric (Kathleen) Rehm, and Robert (Susan) Rehm, grandchildren, Michael Hansen and Steven Rehm, step-grandchildren Shannon Olsen, Colleen Olsen, Stacey (Garrett) Chesley, Stephanie (Mike) Postma, Nicole (Matt) Chandler, Natalie (Travis) Laird, Stephen Newren, and Rachel (Curtis) Harmon, and 20 step-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his step-father, Myron (Mike) Edwards.

The family wishes to extend their gratitude to Tender Care Hospice, especially Jen, Lydia, and Stephanie, and to Cottonwood Creek Senior Living. Also, special thanks to Salt Lake Valley Mortuary for their assistance and services.

Interment will be in Blooming Grove Cemetery in Cogan Station, Pennsylvania, with military honors.



