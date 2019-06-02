|
|
Cristan
(Cris) Lee Moore
1959 ~ 2019
Cristan (Cris) Lee Moore, 59 of Salt Lake City, UT, passed away from natural causes on May 21, 2019.
Cris was born on Oct 25, 1959 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Marilyn Burt Moore (deceased) and John Ryan Moore (deceased). Cris was a graduate of Judge Memorial High School and attended the University of Utah.
Cris was a free spirit, an artist, and always lived her life to the fullest. Cris was involved in theatre, social justice issues, cartography, and photography in addition to being an avid artist exploring mediums from oil painting to ceramics. Cris was a lifelong dog lover, most recently spending time as a dog walker / sitter and considered any animal that came into her life as a member of her ever growing family of dear friends.
To know Cris was to love her. Cris touched so many lives with a personality that was warm, vivacious and deeply caring and exhibited a true and genuine concern for others. Cris was always the first person to show up anytime someone was ill or in need, with a warm meal and an offer of assistance.
Cris is survived by her life partner Barbara Bingle, MaryAnn Singleton (sister), John Moore (brother), as well as an extended family that loved her dearly.
A private family gathering will be held to celebrate her life at a later date.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on June 2, 2019