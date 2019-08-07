|
Curt Darrin Dial
1968 - 2019
Curt Darrin Dial, age 51, passed away on August 3, 2019 from a heart attack.
Curt was born to Merlin Dial and Sharon Dee Thornock on March 5, 1968 in Idaho Falls. He grew up in Shelley, Idaho where he learned to love farming and hard work. After graduating from Shelley High School, Curt was called to serve a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints to the Charleston, West Virginia mission. After coming home from his mission he met the love of his life, Cindy Farnsworth, and was sealed to her for time and all eternity in the St. George, Utah temple on March 16, 1990. Curt attended Salt Lake Community College where he received a degree in Construction Management. He then went to work for Reliance Homes until 2016, when he began his own company, Canyon Cove Homes. Curt was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and served in many different callings throughout his life including being a scout leader, elders quorum president, bishopric member, bishop and his current calling as stake president of the South Jordan, UT Highland Stake. Curt led with an open mind and an open heart. He truly cared about each and every individual that he served and always took the time to make sure they felt that they were important and loved. Curt had the incredible ability to look beyond each person's outward appearance and circumstances and see their divine potential. Above all else, Curt valued and loved his family. He always made time for his family and would have moved heaven and earth to spend just a little bit of time with them. He loved spending time in nature and taking his family camping. He is preceded in death by his mother, Sharon Dee Thornock, and his two nephews, Dean and Jeff Dial. He is survived by his wife, Cindy Farnsworth, his eight children, Justin (Jenny), Talon (Carly), Riley (Heidi), Colten, Ambria, Quincy, Savannah, Lacey, and his three grandchildren, Lilliana, Evelyn, and Oliver Dial as well as his father, Merlin Dial and brothers Rick and Gary Dial of Shelley, ID.
The funeral will be held on August 10, 2019 at 12 p.m. at the Jordan Institute Building (3431 W Wights Fort Rd, West Jordan, UT). There will be a viewing on August 9, 2019 at 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and prior to the funeral from 10 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. at the same location. Interment at Herriman City Cemetery. The family would like to thank Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Homes and all those who have shown their love and support during this hard time. Online condolences may be shared at www.jenkins-soffe.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2019