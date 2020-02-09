Home

Curtis E. Frew Jr. Obituary
On Friday, February 7, 2020, Curtis E. Frew, Jr. loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, uncle and friend broke his earthly bonds to soar with the angels. On Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at 1:00 pm please join with his wife, Sharon, daughter, Torie (Wayne) Gailey, sisters: Sherry (Ed) Evans, Jo (Dennis) Salt, Michelle (Marvin) Paystrup and all his family and friends to celebrate his life at Valley View Memorial Park, 4335 West 4100 South, West Valley City, Utah. Online condolences can be offered at www.dignitymemorial.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Feb. 9, 2020
