Curtis Scott Clark
"Poot"
1982 -2020
Curtis "Poot" Clark has filled our lives with joy and we are so glad to have had him! He has a magical way of loving and making you feel loved. He was in McAllen, Texas, when he passed away unexpectedly on Feb. 26, 2020. Born Oct. 22, 1982 in Bountiful, Utah at a whopping 11.2 pounds and growing to 6'4", Curtis has always lived big. The fifth (and final) child of Allyson Tholen and Scott D. Clark, he grew up in Davis County, Utah. His life has been full of adventures! He loved football, and played at Viewmont High School, Snow College and Southern Utah University. He took his health seriously, and was conscientious of his diet and exercise. He spent 13 years at Vivint, winning the top sales cup three times, selling alarms and home automation systems across the country, or as he put it, "saving babies and old people". He worked hard, and played hard, enjoying winter and water sports, video games, golf and travel. He loved his friends and family, often flying around the world to visit, and put up with his mom calling him Curtis Sue and Baby Boy. He enjoyed going to sporting events (when he managed to get on the right flight, which he sometimes didn't), especially to see the Saints with his brother, Blake. He is adored by so many, including his nieces and nephews, who affectionately know him as Uncle Poot. He was preceded in death by his step-brother, Regan Bates, his grandparents, Uncle Eddy, Aunt Valerie, Aunt Marji, Cousin Preston and treasured dog, Vienna.
Those left behind and are better because we know him are: his parents Allyson Tholen Clark and Scott D. & Annette R. Clark; siblings Gerrit Bates; Mitch & Niall + Margaret and Lizzie MacKenzie; Brennan & Rachael + Carter, Savvy, Gavin and Cash Bates; Spencer & Katie + Spencer and Cecilia Clark; Blake + Dante and Gabriel Valen Clark; Charlotte & John Clark, as well as many other friends and family.
Friends and family are invited to visit on Wednesday, March 4, at Winder West 13th Ward 4350 S. 1100 E. Salt Lake City from 6:00-8:00 p.m. A celebration of Curtis' life will be held Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 11 AM at the same building, with a visitation from 10-10:40 AM. Interment will be in the Wasatch Lawns Memorial Park. We would love you to share a favorite memory of Curtis by posting on his guest book at www.russonmortuary.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Mar. 3 to Mar. 5, 2020