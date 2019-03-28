Home

POWERED BY

Services
Valley View Memorial Park & Funeral Home
4335 West 4100 South
West Valley City, UT 84120
(801) 969-1081
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Mar. 31, 2019
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Valley View Memorial Park & Funeral Home
4335 West 4100 South
West Valley City, UT 84120
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Cynthia Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cynthia Edith Himmelberger Smith


1960 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Cynthia Edith Himmelberger Smith Obituary
1960 ~ 2019
Our beloved daughter, sister, mother, grandmother, niece and cousin passed away unexpectedly March 24, 2019. Cindy was born April 8, 1960 in Sparks, Nevada. She graduated from Cottonwood High School in Murray, Utah and worked as an Administrative Secretary for both the State of Utah and Granite School District before retiring. Cindy married Scott W. Smith on February 1, 1980, and they had one son Tyler (Whitney). Cindy leaves behind many good friends and a family who dearly love her including the light of her life, her grandson Kamas. She was preceded in death by her husband Scott, and other loving family members who have welcomed her with open arms. A memorial gathering will be held Sunday, March 31, 2019 from 12:00pm until 3:00pm at Valley View Funeral Home, 4335 W. 4100 S. West Valley City.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Mar. 28 to Mar. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now