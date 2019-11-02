|
Cynthia Louise Tew Todd
1959 ~ 2019
Cynthia Louise Tew Todd, daughter of Burton E. Jr., and Louise B. Tew, completed her earthly mission on October 31, 2019. She is preceded in death by her husband, Larry Michael Todd; her father Burton E. Tew, Jr.; her brother, Barton Hal Tew; and her brother-in-law, Gary Krueger.
Cindy was born January 12, 1959 in Bakersfield, CA. She grew up in West Valley City, Utah, attended Granger Elementary, Valley Junior High and Granger High School where she graduated 8th in her class of over 500. She received a Deans Scholarship to BYU. She married Larry Michael Todd on April 10, 1981 in the Salt Lake Temple.
She is survived by sisters Leah (Gary, dec.) Krueger, Patricia (Dan) Potts, and brothers David Tew and R. Burton Tew.
Larry died in August of 1990. Cindy then moved back home with her parents. She worked for C.R. England and Comp. Health. Cindy enjoyed traveling with her parents, and camp-outs with the Ute Salt Shakers. She enjoyed many winters at Winter Haven in Washington, Utah. Cindy will long be remembered for her faith and courage facing life after a brain tumor at age 18. She exemplified trust in God and lived her life with courage even though her capacity was very limited following a bus accident in 2013 resulting in a broken neck and other severe injuries that required her living away from home. She moved into a home for the brain injured, Intelligis, where she remained until her death. Many thanks goes to all the people at Intellegis for their loving care. Not enough good can be said about the home. Also, Canyon Hospice gave great care at the end.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, November 4, 2019, 11:00 a.m., at the Constitution Ward House, 2850 W. 3835 S., in West Valley City, Utah. Friends may visit a viewing from 9:00 - 10:45 a.m. prior to the service. Graveside services will be at 2:30 p.m. at Valley View Memorial Park. Services under the direction of McDougal Funeral Home.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019