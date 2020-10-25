1957 ~ 2020
Cindy passed away Sunday, October 11, 2020. She passed away at home, with her family, after a short battle with cancer.
Cindy was born to Karl M. and Lillian Kolby Page on February 5, 1957. She grew up in Granger, Utah and graduated from Granger High School. She graduated from Salt Lake Community College in Commercial Art.
She was an exceptional artist. Cindy had happy years as a ski instructor at Brighton Ski School. She learned to ski early in life. She shared her love of skiing with many. She had her own business sewing outdoor recreational products. She had many interests and hobbies that included; sailing, mechanics, motorcycles, woodworking and fishing. Her children were her cats, which are too many to list. She loved them and they loved her.
She is preceded in death by her parents and grandparents. She is survived by her Sister and Brother-in-law Lauren and Larry Andersen; Nieces and Nephew, Kathryn Andersen, Emily and Keith Perkins; Great Aunt to Colin and Kyle Perkins.
Due to her wishes she has been cremated and there will be no services. She would be very grateful for donations to Best Friend Animal Society at support.bestfriends.org
Care entrusted to Lindquist's Bountiful Mortuary.