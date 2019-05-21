|
|
Cynthia R. France
1953 ~ 2019
Cynthia Richins France (age 66) peacefully departed this life on May 18, 2019. She is survived by her husband, E. Paul France, and her three children.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 24, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at the Highland LDS Ward, 932 West Greenoaks Drive, Murray. Viewings will be held on Thursday, May 23, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home, 4760 South State Street, Murray, and Friday, May 24, from 9:00-9:45 a.m. at the church. Interment: Elysian Burial Gardens.
For full obituary and condolences visit www.jenkins-soffe.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on May 21, 2019