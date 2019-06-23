|
|
D. Kip Robinson
1952 ~ 2019
Donald Kip Robinson age 66 passed away June 19, 2019 at his home in West Valley surrounded by his loving family.
A celebration of life will be held in his honor, at the Copper Club Golf Course, located at 8975 West 2600 South, Magna, Utah on Thursday June 27, 2019 from 6-9:00 p.m.
The family asks if you have a story or picture to bring a copy of this memory that will be made into a book.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be sent to Trans West Credit Union, Magna Branch - 9024 W Magna Main St., Magna, Utah 84044, to help with Kippy's Special Needs school fund.
To see Kip's full obituary, please visit: Peels Funeral Home website: www.peelfuneralhome.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from June 23 to June 25, 2019