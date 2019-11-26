|
D.A. Pace
March 4, 1937 - Nov 23, 2019
Heaven handed out his angel wings after a very courageous battle with A.L.S. Our best friend was called home.
He graduated North Summit High School in 1955. He was married to the sweetest love of his life Louise Wright on July 26, 1957.
They were blessed with 3 children, Perry (Leslie), Cory(Colleen), Pam (Bryan). From their children they were again blessed with 7 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. Everyday of his 82 years on this earth were spent on his farm from tending sheep, raising chickens, milking his jersey cows, chasing his herd of beef cattle to building his family's legacy to what it is today. He was one of the most genuine, kind, tough men we've ever known. They went on many trips with their life-long friends, spent weekends at the track with chariot racing and flat track racing. His contagious laugh, upfront advice, hilarious stories, his friendship and love will forever be treasured.
A special thanks to his sister Patsy(Kent) for her love and support she has given him. Also to Dr. Wain Allen, Jeanette Vernon, Misty Dixon, and Corey Ann Blonquist for their care they gave through this. He is proceeded in death by his parents Gene and Neta Pace, his in-laws Jess and Fae Wright and his sister Donna Marchant.
A memorial graveside service will be held on Saturday November 30 at the Wanship cemetery at 2:00pm.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the A.L.S foundation in D.A.s name.
Online condolences may be given at crandallfhevanston.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Nov. 26, 2019