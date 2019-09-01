|
Dal Lamont Eyre
1944 ~ 2019
If there are boats in heaven, Dal's already out on the lake!
Dal, died August 17, 2019 with his family nearby of a sudden illness while summering with his wife, Jan, in Torrey, Utah. Born on January 31, 1944 to LW "Pat" and Enid Turner Eyre. He graduated from Murray High School.
He and his first wife, Linda Lee Johansen, were married Feb 14, 1967; together they raised 4 beautiful children and created a home where all felt welcome. Most weekends, Dal and his family could be found on a lake with neighbors and friends. He taught his children to respect their mother, work hard and not judge someone before they knew them. Later in life Dal's daughter Krista, from a previous relationship, was a welcomed into the family.
Dal was the consummate caregiver for Linda during her three year battle with cancer. After her death in 2000, he moved from Salt Lake up to their beloved "Gorge" enjoying time on the lake fishing with grandchildren, sharing meals, stories and fishing with neighbors and visits from friends and family.
Described by his family and friends, Dal was warm hearted, generous, a great smile, hardworking, adventurous, fastidious, and a good provider with old fashion values; these traits made him an easy man to love. Dal was an avid outdoorsman. He loved to fish, hunt, and explore. He loved his toys; always had a new truck, boat, ATV or RV looking for the next adventure.
By trade, Dal was a journeyman machinist with a specialty in repair work. Dal and his partner, Gary Calkins, bought Modyne Machining and Mfg in 1979 survived a recession and with hard work and good humor turned it into a thriving machine and fabrication company.
In 2014, Dal joined his life with Jan Johnson and filled it with a happiness and love they both cherished; they lived in Wyoming and Arizona. They treated many friends and family to hours and hours of fun on their pontoon boat on Lake Havasu. Jan's family was a welcome and loving addition to Dal's life. Their influence on each other, although short, was impactful and very special. Their home or camp site was always open to share good food, a glass of wine, stories, laughter and love. With his death, some of the greatest conversations just took a short, irreversible turn.
Preceded in death by his parents, sister Deana, wife Linda, and a stepdaughter Deenie Johnson Bump.
Survived by wife, Jan, children Krista Hall (Jeff), Shane (Heather), Gordon (Misty), Koby (Rachel), Brandy Jamison (Koby), Don (Tamara) Johnson, Dane (Sandy) Johnson, and Danell (Kipp) Myers; 20 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.
A celebration of his life will be held at Noah's Event Center from 4 to 7 p.m. on September 3, 2019. The address is 322 West 11000 South, South Jordan, UT. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to a veterans' organization of your choice.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Sept. 1, 2019