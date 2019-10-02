|
|
Dale Andrus
Sorensen
12/21/1927 ~ 9/28/2019
Dale Andrus Sorensen, 91, died peacefully at Draper, UT. Dale was born at home on a cold night in Deseret, UT, the son of Arno Woodruff and Lettie Andrus Sorensen. As a young child his family moved from Deseret to Draper, Utah where he flourished. He loved Draper growing up with friends and family and died a proud Jordan High Beetdigger. At a young age he developed a great love for music, singing but excelling at the piano and organ. Upon graduating from high school at the end of WWII, he joined the Army Air Corp and enjoyed playing the Sousaphone in the Air Force band, and in a dance band that played at various Officer's clubs. Upon discharge he attended BYU where he continued playing the organ and piano. Dale was president of the American Organist Guild, BYU chapter.
Dale was called to serve a Church mission to the New England States, were he developed a love for Boston and the Red Sox. Upon returning to Utah he completed his bachelor's degree in accounting at the University of Utah. He married his eternal companion, Lola LaRae Hansen on May 31, 1956 in the Logan Temple. Dale was the father of five daughters. He and Lola made their home in Murray, Utah. He worked in JC Penney's Western Accounting center from where he retired.
Dale was a member of the George Fisher band for 45 years. They were a popular dance band across the Wasatch front. Dale also played the piano for church services, weddings, and funerals. He also taught piano for many years. Although his life was busy, he always had time for his friends, family, and those in need. He loved the mountains and hiking with his family and four wheeling on dirt roads in the family station wagon. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He will be sorely missed by his family.
Predeceased by his parents; brother, Wilson Sorensen; and sister, Linda Sorensen. Survived by his sister, Geniel DeLeeuw; daughters: Diane (Dean) Wittmann, Lynne Rae (Brian) Erickson, Rosemarie (Blake) Workman, Julie (Thomas) Myers, and Jennifer Hale; 15 grandchildren and 11 great- grandchildren.
A special thanks to Beehive Homes Draper and IHC Hospice for the kind care Dale received.
Funeral services will be held Friday, October 4, 2019 at 11:00 am, at the South Cottonwood Stake Center, Farm Hill Ward,1250 East 4800 South. Viewings will be Thursday evening, October 3rd, 6 to 8 pm at Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home, 4760 South State Street, Murray, and also before the funeral Friday morning 10:00 to 10:45 am. Interment: Monday, October 7, 2019 at 2:00 pm at the Draper City Cemetery.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Oct. 2, 2019