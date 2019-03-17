|
1926 ~ 2019
BRIGHAM CITY - Dale Glen Baron passed away Sunday, March 3, 2019 at the age of 93.
Dale was born February 6, 1926 to Rulon and Phyllis Baron in Ogden, Utah. Dale grew up in Brigham City graduating from Box Elder High School. He served in the Navy during World War II stationed at Pearl Harbor. Upon his return, he married his sweetheart Melva Siegfried. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Ogden LDS Temple. They enjoyed 71 years of marriage and raised four children, LaVon and the late Larry Rose (Brigham City), Bob and Linda Baron (Bend, Oregon), Betty and Mark Cowley (North Ogden), Gary and Emily Baron (Ogden).
Dale worked alongside his two brothers Duke and Rex at the Baron Woolen Mills until their retirement in 1989. Their lifelong example of cooperation and love between these three brothers has been an example to all. Dale was very civic minded, participating in many civic clubs as well as President of the Chamber of Commerce, Brigham City Council, Rotary, Box Elder Search and Rescue, Box Elder Scuba team, Brigham Airport Advisory Committee, Utah State Executive and Judicial Compensation Commission. He gave countless hours of service to the community.
Dale enjoyed hunting, fishing, boating, water skiing until he was in his 80's and flying into his 90's. He loved car rides with his sweetheart Melva to Peach City and watching the beautiful sunsets. He also enjoyed working in his yard and having irrigation parties with his grandchildren.
He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Dale is survived by his 4 children, 11 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren and 5 great-great grandchildren, one brother Duke Baron.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Melva, his parents, one brother, Rex Baron, one sister, LaVona Baron, and one son-in-law, Larry Rose.
Thank you to all of the many great friends, nurses and caregivers that touched Dad's life.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Gillies Funeral Chapel, 634 East 200 South, Brigham City.
Viewings will be held on Friday, March 22nd from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. and on Saturday from 10:00 to 10:40 at the funeral chapel.
Interment will be in the Brigham City Cemetery next to his sweetheart, Melva. Military honors will be accorded by the Combined Veterans of Box Elder Honor Guard. Send condolences to www.gfc-utah.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 17, 2019