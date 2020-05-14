Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jenkins-Soffe South Valley
1007 W South Jordan Parkway
South Jordan, UT 84095
(801)254-1928
Memorial service
Saturday, May 16, 2020
Jenkins-Soffe South Valley
1007 W South Jordan Parkway
South Jordan, UT 84095
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dale Geddes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dale C. Geddes


1930 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dale C. Geddes
1930 - 2020
Beloved husband, father, brother, grandfather and great-grandfather. Passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on May 11, 2020.
Dale is survived by his wife Kay Geddes, children Debbie (Rob) Johannson, Lori Pili, Brent (Tiina) Geddes, Shelli (Brent) Hilton, Steve (Nichole) Geddes, Valerie (Tracy) Larson, Gary (Kristie) Nye, Troy (Cindy) Nye, 32 grandchildren, 73 great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by his wife Jacqueline Dean Geddes; parents, brother and sister. A memorial service is scheduled for Saturday May 16, 2020 at Jenkins-Soffe South Valley, 1007 W. South Jordan Parkway, South Jordan, Utah.
The family regrets that due to the Covid 19 pandemic, the viewing, services, and interment are restricted to family members only. The story of his wonderful life can be found at www.jenkins-soffe.com. Live stream of service at 11:00.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from May 14 to May 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dale's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -