|
|
1933 ~ 2019
Dale Ephraim Taylor returned to his heavenly home on March 23, 2019, in Billings, Montana, surrounded by his family.
Dale was born in Salt Lake City, Utah on October 21, 1933, the son of Ephraim Taylor and Eunice Calderwood Taylor. Dale is survived by his wife Mary Jean of 53 years, daughters Karen Butt (Tad), Julie Moon (Jeff), Brenda Roundy (Lance), son Bradley Taylor (Dawn), sister Pauline Lamb, and many loving grandchildren and great grandchildren. Dale was a loving father, husband, grandfather, and friend.
Dale was a very active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and served three missions during his lifetime, two of which were with his wife, Mary Jean. He also served in the US Army from 1956-1958, as a Private First Class. He was loved and well respected by all who knew him, and will be truly missed by his family and friends.
The viewing will be held from 10:00 until 11:00 am and the funeral services will be from 11:00-12:00 pm at the LDS church located at 2620 54th Street West, Billings, Montana on Thursday, March 28, 2019.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 26, 2019