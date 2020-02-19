|
The world lost an amazing woman today with the passing of Dale Frost Evans. Dale made her community a better place to live by teaching and working for nonprofit organizations that provided health care to people, regardless of their ability to pay. She received her PhD from the University of Utah in Nursing Administration at a time when women were taught to stay home. She traveled the world to help people with her nursing skills, from Colorado, to Saudi Arabia to Cape Cod back to Utah. This degree led her to Community Nursing Services, where she served as associate director. She created the organization's signature fundraiser, "Art and Soup," that raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for patients over the many years she worked there. She was an early advocate for hospice care and advocated strongly for children's hospice, which she saw become a reality.
She not only worked in the nonprofit sector to improve her community, she also donated generously and volunteered for several worthy causes. She served on several boards of directors, such as the Tracy Aviary and Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Intermountain Area. Dale was also a loyal member of the Rotary Club of Salt Lake for many years and truly believed in the importance of Rotary's community service and its 4-way test.
Dale owned a condo in Mazatlán, Mexico, a place she loved for its beaches and friendly people. She considered the staff as family and had many enjoyable times with them over some 30 years. Her intellectual curiosity and deep spirituality led her to study alternative medicines, Peruvian shamans, multiple life dimensions, and to get three tattoos when she was in her 80s!
Dale will be missed by her many friends and her doting cat Xena Princess. A celebration of life will be held in the spring at a date and time to be determined.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Feb. 19, 2020