Dale Franklin Carpenter
1939 - 2020
Dale Franklin Carpenter
1939 ~ 2020
Our loving brother, husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather Dale F. Carpenter passed away September 27, 2020 in his home. He was born January 26, 1939 in Bingham Canyon, Utah to Otto Franklin and Eva Marie Walker Carpenter. He was the oldest of four siblings.
He is survived by his sister EllaRee Peterson; five children Kent Carpenter, Lori (Robert) Nicholls, Jay (Janeen) Carpenter, Stacey Carpenter and Scott (JaNell) Carpenter; ten grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Lucy Jane, sister Darlene, brother William and daughter-in-law Candace.
Dale was a loving father and grandfather and devoted his life to them. He worked very hard to make sure his family had what they needed. He enjoyed the outdoors. He loved camping, fishing and hunting. Later in life he enjoyed traveling with his wife and loved participating in mountain man reenactments. He was very proud of growing up in Bingham Canyon and his pioneer heritage.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the Riverton North Stake Center, 12345 So. 2700 W. Riverton, Utah. A viewing will be held at Friday, October 2, 2020 from 6-8 pm at the Broomhead Funeral Home 12600 So. 2200 W. Riverton, Utah and Saturday at the church from 10-10:45 am. Interment at Larkin Sunset Gardens. For those unable to attend, the service will be Zoomed so we can all stay safe. For Zoom instructions please see
www.broomheadfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Viewing
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Broomhead Funeral Home - Riverton
OCT
3
Viewing
10:00 - 10:45 AM
Riverton North Stake Center
OCT
3
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Riverton North Stake Center
Funeral services provided by
Broomhead Funeral Home - Riverton
12600 South 2200 West
Riverton, UT 84065
(801) 254-3389
Memories & Condolences
September 29, 2020
Bill Kennick
September 29, 2020
What a kind, gentle man he was! We were so surprised when we heard of his passing, and send our deepest sympathies to the family. Rod and VaLoy Smith
VaLoy Smith
Friend
