Dale H Bradford
Feb. 6, 1930 ~ July 1, 2020
Our loving husband, father, and all-around 'Superman' (family nickname), passed away peacefully in his sleep Tuesday morning, July 1st, 2020, at the age of 90 in Layton, UT. Dale is survived by Gayle'dean Blair, his life-long sweetheart of 70 years, and their four children Sindy (Mike) Grimlie, Teresa (Ryne) Hazen, Jeff (Shauna) Bradford, Brett Bradford, and 17 grandchildren, 32 great Grandchildren and 11 great-great grandchildren.
To read Dale's complete obituary and view the funeral service (streamed live or video) please visit www.lindquistmortuary.com
. At the bottom of Dale's obituary page is the link for the funeral services held Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at 11:00am. This link will remain active on the site for later viewing.