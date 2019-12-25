Home

Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sandy Central Stake Center
1050 Galena Drive
Sandy, UT
Viewing
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Sandy Central Stake Center
1050 Galena Drive
Sandy, UT
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
12:00 PM
Sandy Central Stake Center
1050 Galena Drive
Sandy, UT
Dale Isaac Brinkerhoff


1950 - 2019
Dale Isaac Brinkerhoff Obituary
Dale I. Brinkerhoff
1950 ~ 2019
Dale Isaac Brinkerhoff was born Wednesday, August 23, 1950 to Jack and Louise Smith Brinkerhoff.
Dale grew up in Malad, Idaho. He served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Brazilian South Mission. He graduated from Brigham Young University in Electrical Engineering & Technology. Dale married Vera Jaylene Storrs for time and all eternity in the Provo Temple on July 12, 1974. They had three sons: Aaron, Nathan, and Ryan. Dale worked for Deseret Generation & Transmission Co-Op in Sandy before retiring. Dale owned his own real estate company with his wife, Jaylene, and was a licensed broker and property manager. He worked as a Temple Sealer in the Jordan River Temple and Draper Temple.
Dale was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Louise; and his brother Neil. He is survived by his wife Jaylene; his sons Aaron (Elaine), Nathan (Jessica) and Ryan (Vanessa); 10 grandchildren; siblings Debbie (Mike) and Ed (Annette).
Funeral services will be held on Friday, December 27th, at noon at the Sandy Central Stake Center, 1050 Galena Drive, Sandy, Utah. Viewings will be held on Thursday, December 26th from 6-8pm, and on Friday, December 27th from 10-11:30am at the church. Interment, Sandy City Cemetery.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Dec. 25, 2019
