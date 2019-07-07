|
|
Dale Arthur Kinder
1945 - 2019
Taylorsville, UT-Dale Arthur Kinder passed away July 2, 2019 after a brief, intense battle with lung cancer surrounded by loving family and friends. Born June 1, 1945 in Lehi, Utah to James Elmer Kinder and Florence Manning-Kinder.
Viewing will be held Monday, July 8, 2019 from 6-8pm. Family and friends may gather, Tuesday, July 9, 2019 from 11:30-12:30 with Funeral services to follow at 12:45 at Memorial Estates, 6500 South Redwood Road, West Jordan, Utah 84123. For the full obituary, please visit memorialutah.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on July 7, 2019