Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery
6500 S Redwood Rd
Salt Lake City, UT 84123
(801) 969-3456
Viewing
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery
6500 S Redwood Rd
Salt Lake City, UT 84123
Memorial Gathering
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
11:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery
6500 S Redwood Rd
Salt Lake City, UT 84123
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
12:45 PM
Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery
6500 S Redwood Rd
Salt Lake City, UT 84123
Dale Kinder


1945 - 2019
Dale Kinder Obituary
Dale Arthur Kinder
1945 - 2019
Taylorsville, UT-Dale Arthur Kinder passed away July 2, 2019 after a brief, intense battle with lung cancer surrounded by loving family and friends. Born June 1, 1945 in Lehi, Utah to James Elmer Kinder and Florence Manning-Kinder.
Viewing will be held Monday, July 8, 2019 from 6-8pm. Family and friends may gather, Tuesday, July 9, 2019 from 11:30-12:30 with Funeral services to follow at 12:45 at Memorial Estates, 6500 South Redwood Road, West Jordan, Utah 84123. For the full obituary, please visit memorialutah.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on July 7, 2019
