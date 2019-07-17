|
|
Dale Michael Kessimakis
1938 ~ 2019
His wings were ready, but our hearts were not. Dale passed away on July 11, 2019 at the age of 81. He was born on March 29, 1938 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Mike and Lucille Craig Kessimakis. After graduating from Murray High School, he served his country in the U.S. Army. He married Bettie Anderton in 1958, later divorcing. He later married Kerry Clark. Dale was an incredibly hard-working man dedicating his career to the family business, Kessimakis Produce Company. He was kind and generous, extending a helping hand to anyone in need. He was known for his love and compassion for all animals great and small. As an avid falconer, he mentored many young falconers and formed lifelong friendships with those who shared his passion. He leaves behind three daughters, Cindy Skinner, Laurie (James) Forsman, and Danna (Dave) Smith, his wife, Kerry Kessimakis, his brother and sister-in-law, Gary and Linda Kessimakis and his sister, Donna Corak. He also leaves behind his nephews, niece, grandchildren, great grandchildren and many dear friends. He is proceeded in death by his parents and his nephew, Michael Kessimakis. Dale will be missed but one need only to look to the sky to find him soaring with his beloved hawks.
A celebration of his life will be held on Monday, July 22, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Murray Park, pavilion 5, 296 E. Murray Park Avenue, Murray, Utah 84107.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on July 17, 2019