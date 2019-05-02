|
Dale Roy Butterfield
1942 ~ 2019
Loving husband, father, and grandpa passed away Monday April 29, 2019 surrounded by family. Born Dec 4, 1942 to Delbert S Butterfield and Leona Burgener. Sealed to his sweetheart Sheryl (Spencer) in the Salt Lake Temple on Nov 12, 1964. 6 Children: Jeff (Wendy), David (Jennifer), Darren (Jerilyn), Jeremy (Kellie), Jared (Shannon), and Kimberlee (Brandon). He will be greatly missed as he was such a kind and loving man to all who knew him.
Viewing Friday May 3rd, 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Larkin Mortuary 3688 W 12600 S, Riverton UT 84065 and Saturday May 4th 9:00-10:00 at LDS Church 7511 S 2700 W West Jordan UT 84084 with funeral to follow at 10:30 a.m. Graveside service at Midway Cemetery at 1:30 p.m.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on May 2, 2019