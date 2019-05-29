Home

Dale Schwartz Hansen died May 15, 2019 at the Parklane residence, surrounded by his family. He was born February 14th, 1921, in Logan, Utah, to Reno Tanner Hansen and Margaret Schwartz Hansen. After serving on a mission to the Central States for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and in the Navy during WWII, he married Maurine Merrill Beckstead. He is survived by two daughters, Claudia Fornage and Jill Swenson, six grandchildren, and 19 great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at the Garden Park Ward, 1150 Yale Avenue, Salt Lake City, Utah on Fri., May 31, at 10:00 a.m. He will be interred by his family on the morning of Sat., June 1, at the Swanlake Cemetery, Idaho.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on May 29, 2019
